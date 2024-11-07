The fire was confined to the storage area of the building that had clothes and other materials in a ground-floor gala (shop) of the seven-story building, an official said

A fire broke out at a building in Dadar west area of Mumbai on Thursday, the civic officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The officials said that the blaze was reported at Anusaya Building, located on Bhavani Shankar Road near Platinum Building in Dadar West at around 6:10 pm.

The fire was confined to the storage area of the building that had clothes and other materials in a ground-floor gala (shop) of the seven-story building. The storage area, which spans approximately 1,500 square feet, was the main site of the blaze, the officials said.

Firefighters from the Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly to the emergency, and by 8:03 pm, the fire was successfully extinguished.

"Following the information regarding the fire, the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation. The blaze was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported in the incident," said an official.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, the official said.

16 injured after fire breaks out steel company at Bhugaon steel company in Wardha

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a fire broke out at Bhugaon Steel Company in Wardha district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, the officials said.

The incident led to injuries to several people and around 16 workers were reportedly injured incident, reported news agency ANI.

All the injured workers were rushed to a hospital where they were being treated.

One of the workers among those injured is said to be in critical condition.

Upon receiving information, the administration reached the spot and the fire at Bhugaon Steel Company was brought under control, reported ANI.

"16 workers were injured after a fire broke out at Bhugaon Steel Company in Wardha district. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. One of them is in critical condition. The fire has been brought under control. An inquiry has been started as to how exactly this incident took place. The administration team has reached the spot," said Rahul Kardile, Collector, Wardha, reported ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

(with ANI inputs)