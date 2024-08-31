The complainant's daughter was seeking an admission in Class 11 of commerce stream at the Mumbai college; but her name did not figure in the list of shortlisted students

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an administrative officer of a Mumbai-based college for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man for his daughter's admission to an academic course, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused was identified as Ravindranath Singh (56), working in Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College of Arts, Science and Commerce located in Ghatkopar, he said, reported PTI.

The complainant's daughter was seeking an admission in Class 11 of commerce stream at the Mumbai college. But her name did not figure in the list of shortlisted students. Therefore, the girl and her father went to the college and met Singh requesting him to help them in the process, the ACB official said, reported PTI.

The victim later also met the local legislator, who gave a recommendation letter addressed to the Mumbai college to help him in securing admission for his daughter, he added, reported PTI.

When the victim met Singh again, he initially demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from him, but later reduced the amount to Rs 50,000. The complainant then approached the anti-graft agency, which verified his complaint. It laid a trap and caught Singh while accepting the bribe, reported PTI.

He was arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Senior FDA dept official held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe

An assistant commissioner of the Food and Drugs Administration department was nabbed by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe for issuing a license for a new medical shop, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The accused, Deepak Malpure, had initially demanded Rs 50,000 for issuing a license for a new medical shop, the ACB stated in a release, reported PTI.

The bribe demand was later negotiated to Rs 25,000, the ACB stated.

The applicant approached the ACB against Malpure following which he was nabbed at the FDA's office in Wagle Estate area of Thane on Tuesday while accepting Rs 25,000, reported PTI.

Malpure is not arrested so far and an FIR will be registered against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, an ACB official said, reported PTI.

