Accused Minakshi Bhaurao Giri, the female education officer from Dhule, was deputed as the superintendent of payments and provident fund at the Zilla Parishad office in the district

A female superintendent and education officer from Dhule district has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from two special teachers, an official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

ACB apprehended her on Tuesday while accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from two special teachers to release their pending payments following the implementation of the seventh pay commission, he said.

In another case, two employees of a gram panchayat, village council, in Maharashtra's Raigad district have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Accused Srihari Arjun Kharat (36) and Sujit Shayam Patil, alias Pintya (39), of Kurul gram panchayat near Alibag, allegedly demanded money for the valuation of a house built by the complainant and for issuing an assessment order, said the ACB official, reported PTI.

After being alerted about the demand, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested the two for accepting the bribe money of Rs 50,000 on Tuesday, he said, reported PTI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB - Raigad) Sashikant Padave said a case has been registered against the two at the Alibag police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, a special court here has rejected a request by Aniksha Jaisinghani, accused of threatening, conspiring and trying to bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis, for the return of her seized electronic gadgets, reported PTI.

Jaisinghani, daughter of alleged bookie Anil Jaisinghani, also an accused in the case, in her application said that her iPhone and iPad were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis in May 2023 but have not yet been processed by the lab, reported PTI.

The special Anti Corruption Board (ACB) court in an order on August 16 rejected her application.

The court said at this stage no relief can be granted by handing the custody of the seized electronic gadgets to the accused.

The court has, however, directed the police to request the FSL to give priority to the gadgets of Jaisinghani for analysis.

(With inputs from PTI)