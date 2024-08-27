Several other residents rushed out of the building which is located in Kasarvadavali area, soon after the blaze erupted, the officials said

Around 50 occupants of a seven storey residential building in Thane city of Maharashtra were rescued after a fire broke out at the electric meter room on its ground floor on Tuesday morning, an official said, reported the PTI.

Several other residents rushed out of the building, located in Kasarvadavali area, soon after the blaze erupted around 7.15 am, he said.

According to the PTI, "There are 70 flats in the seven-storey building. In the morning, electric meter boxes caught fire and the flames spread to the seventh floor through the duct area," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Soon after being alerted, RDMC team members along with the police personnel and other civic officials rushed to the spot and rescued around 50 occupants of the building.

"Several other residents of the building had already rushed out to safety after learning about the fire in the premises," an official said.

The fire was doused after an hour-long operation, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being probed.

Two dead, one injured as compound wall collapses in south Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident in south Mumbai, two persons reportedly died and a youngster was injured when a compound wall collapsed at Kalbadevi area on Monday evening, civic officials said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place after a 30 feet long compound wall having 5 to 7 feet height collapsed in the passage between two structures at Gandhi building at around 5.20 pm, they said.

According to the news agency, three persons were injured in the incident and rushed to nearby GT Hospital, where doctors declared two of them, both aged 30, as "brought dead", said the officials.

The third victim, aged 19, was undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition was listed as stable, they said.

After receiving the information regarding the incident, a search and rescue operation was launched at the site with the help of Mumbai Fire Brigade and civic personnel to find out if anyone was trapped under the debris, the officials added.

(with PTI inputs)