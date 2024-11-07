Mumbai civic chief Bhushan Gagrani highlighted the importance of prompt and accurate handling of all judicial cases that are filed by or against the BMC

BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani with officials during the meeting. Pic/BMC

In a bid to streamline the handling of judicial matters and to ensure prompt civic action, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has issued a set of clear guidelines to the civic legal department, an official statement said on Thursday.

It said that the guidelines focus on expediting judicial proceedings, ensuring accountability, and improving coordination across various municipal departments involved in legal matters.

The directive came during a meeting with officials and staff from the BMC's Legal Department, held on November 6, at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla Zoo) in Mumbai.

Senior officials including Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi, Joint Commissioner (Municipal Commissioner’s Office) Chandrashekhar Chore, Deputy Commissioner (General Administration) Kishore Gandhi, and Legal Officer Advocate Komal Punjabi were also present during the meeting, the statement said.

Bhushan Gagrani highlighted the importance of prompt and accurate handling of all judicial cases that are filed by or against the BMC.

"He instructed officials to immediately record and respond to all judicial cases, ensuring the submission of necessary affidavits and petitions through the Municipal Corporation’s sworn declarations. He also stressed the need for BMC's active participation in hearings, with the city’s legal stance being effectively presented in court," the statement said.

It said, the civic chief said, "All departments under the BMC, including the legal department, must ensure that they attend hearings on the scheduled date and take immediate action on the court’s orders or instructions. The role of the municipal corporation in legal proceedings is crucial, especially concerning land agreements, property rights, contracts, and other administrative matters."

Key instructions for handling judicial cases:

- Gagrani stressed that all court cases should be tracked and necessary responses and affidavits should be submitted in time, ensuring compliance with the stipulated deadlines.

- The BMC chief reiterated that any directives or judgments issued by courts must be implemented without delay, particularly in cases involving BMC’s properties or contracts.

- Officials were instructed to maintain regular coordination with relevant municipal departments for timely updates and the handling of judicial cases. Legal officers, along with other BMC officials, are expected to ensure proper synchronisation for efficient management of these cases.

- Gagrani highlighted the need for continuous training programs to increase legal literacy among municipal officers. These programs will ensure that officials are well-versed in legal procedures, and familiar with important laws like the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, and various other statutory regulations.

- Gagrani was firm in his stance that any delays or negligence in handling judicial matters will not be tolerated. He warned that the municipality will hold responsible those officials who fail to take necessary actions on time.

- To streamline the legal processes, the Commissioner also suggested the development of dedicated software for the legal department. He highlighted the importance of incorporating modern technology to handle case documentation, filing, and tracking, making the system more efficient and transparent.

- The meeting stressed the need for a more synchronised approach, especially in dealing with cases related to BMC’s properties, development projects, and contractual matters. The legal department will coordinate closely with other municipal departments to ensure that each department’s role is clear and the necessary information is updated in a timely manner.