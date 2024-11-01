Construction debris threatens trees at Mumbai Veterinary College campus

The mud excavated from the site is being dumped around the trees. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Construction dumping threatens tree cover at city veterinary college campus x 00:00

The contractor appointed by the Mumbai Veterinary College for development work at the Goregaon East campus might be harming the greenery of the college. The contractor has been dumping mud, almost two feet high near the roots, leading to obstacles in the growth of the trees and the green cover around them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new college building of Mumbai Veterinary College at Goregaon was held on October 1, 2024, with chief guest Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, pro-chancellor of MAFSU and Minister of Revenue, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development (MS). Ravindra Waikar, MP for Mumbai North West, was the guest of honour at the event.

On Thursday, mid-day visited the Mumbai Veterinary College campus, and during the visit, we noticed that construction of the new college building has begun. The mud excavated from the site is being dumped around the trees. This reporter also observed an earthmover scattering the mud that was dumped around the trees and levelling the area. We noted that the height of the mud surrounding the trees is around 2-3 feet, while the trees themselves stand over 15-20 feet tall.

A source from the forest department, associated with a forest nursery, said, “Whenever mud or soil is dumped at the base of a healthy tree, it can pose a threat to the tree as it can suffocate the roots and block water and other important nutrients from reaching them, which can affect the growth of the tree.”

It is also said that excess soil surrounding the tree can damage its bark and lead to bark decay. An official from the college said, “The mud excavated from the piling and foundation activity of the new building is being removed and scattered on the other side of the road, where there are fewer trees. We will ensure that there is no negative impact on the healthy trees.”