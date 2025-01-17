The fire was quickly brought under control by a nearby fire station team. No one was injured, a BEST spokesperson said
Representational Pic/File
A fire broke out at a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) at Oshiwara depot in western suburbs of Mumbai, the officials said on Friday.
The blaze was reported inside the Oshiwara Bus Depot while a vehicle was being repaired. The incident occurred when a vehicle owned by wetlease contractors M/s Hansa caught fire due to a technical fault, specifically overheating, during the repair process, the officials said.
According to a spokesperson for the BEST, "The fire was quickly brought under control by a nearby fire station team. No one was injured. However, the vehicle was damaged."
Further details will be updated.