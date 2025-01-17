Breaking News
BEST bus catches fire during repairs at Oshiwara depot in Mumbai no injuries reported

Updated on: 17 January,2025 04:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The fire was quickly brought under control by a nearby fire station team. No one was injured, a BEST spokesperson said

Representational Pic/File

A fire broke out at a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) at Oshiwara depot in western suburbs of Mumbai, the officials said on Friday.


The blaze was reported inside the Oshiwara Bus Depot while a vehicle was being repaired. The incident occurred when a vehicle owned by wetlease contractors M/s Hansa caught fire due to a technical fault, specifically overheating, during the repair process, the officials said.


According to a spokesperson for the BEST, "The fire was quickly brought under control by a nearby fire station team. No one was injured. However, the vehicle was damaged."


Further details will be updated.

 

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport Mumbai Fire Brigade oshiwara mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

