Due to the event, the Mumbai Traffic Police will implement traffic restrictions along the marathon route

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) on Thursday announced additional bus services for the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 on Januray 19.

In an official statement the BEST said that the Mumbai Marathon route will cover areas including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mahim, Prabhadevi, and return to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The marathon will be held from 5 am to 1:30 pm.

Due to the event, the Mumbai Traffic Police will implement traffic restrictions along the marathon route. As a result, public bus routes that usually run along this path will be rerouted. Buses will travel via Sion, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, JJ Hospital, Wadi Bunder, P. D'Mello Road, and other alternative routes, it said.

Additionally, bus services for routes A-78, A-89, A-105, A-106, A-108, A-112, A-123, A-132, and A-155 will be temporarily suspended during the marathon.

Mumbai Marathon: Police issues list of traffic diversions and restrictions on January 19

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a complete list of traffic diversions and road closures ahead of the Mumbai Marathon on January 19.

In a traffic notification, the police said, on January 19, 2025 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 is being organised in Mumbai for which several routes were being diverted in parts of the city.

There are seven different categories in the Marathon that includes Full Marathon (Amateurs), Half Marathon, 10K Run, Full Marathon Elite, Champion with Disability Run, Senior Citizens Run and Dream Run.

The Marathon route goes through south and central Mumbai from MRA, Azad Maidan, Kalbadevi, D.B. Marg, Malbar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar and Mahim Traffic Divisions, the police said.

It said, in order to provide a free way for Marathon runners, traffic on the Marathon route is being diverted on January 19, 2025 between 03:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs by making an alternate arrangement of traffic.

During Marathon, the below mentioned roads would be closed between 03:00 hrs. to 14.00 hrs. However, emergency and essential service vehicles shall be free access to go through.

In south zone, the police said that from South Mumbai to North Mumbai, Airport and Suburbs should use alternative route as below.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg- P.D'Mello road- Dockyard Station Road- B. Nath Pai Marg- R.A. Kidwai Marg- Dr. B.A. Road- Sulochana Shetty Marg- 60-feet Road- T- Junction- Sion Bandra Link Road- Kalanagar Junction- W.E.H.- to Airport.