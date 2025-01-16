Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Route of the matter

Route of the matter

Updated on: 16 January,2025 06:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Roads same, surroundings different says race director; 15 hospitals en route on board

Tata Mumbai Marathon race director Hugh Jones (third from right) points to the route map of Sunday’s race. Pic/Shadab Khan

There are slight tweaks in the full marathon route (42.2 km) for this Sunday, January 19, but, “basically we have similar roads, just different surroundings,” said Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) race director Hugh Jones at the technical meet and greet session on Wednesday, at the TMM 2025 Media Centre, Azad Maidan. 


“Even as new roads and infrastructure emerge, the iconic challenges like the Peddar Road Hill remains,” said Jones.


Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, cardiologist with the Asian Heart Institute (AHI) and Medical Director for the race, has run the half marathon 10 times. Dora said, “I am sad about missing running this time but excited about the new role.” 


He spoke about aid stations and base camps, including 70 doctors of different specialities on the course that day, but most importantly highlighted, “we have a tie up with 15 hospitals en route.” 

Homiyar Mistry of the Bombay City District Amateur Athletics Association (BCDAAA) said, “We have 100 technical officials at various points, ensuring fairness and integrity in the competition. Cheating such as short-cuts result in disqualification.” 

Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International race promoters, highlighted, “There are 14,700 volunteers working behind the scenes for the delivery of one TMM. That’s truly phenomenal.”

