Striking the Gong in support of landmark 20th edition of Mumbai Marathon

MLA Chhagan Bhujbal at the countdown event of the 20th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

With over 60,000 fans expected to participate in the historic 20th edition of the Mumbai Marathon, which will be run on January 19, the organisers of the race in an attempt to drum up support have invited fans to join in celebrating the indomitable spirit of Mumbaikars by Striking the Gong.

A tradition steeped in symbolism, the Striking of the Gong marks an auspicious beginning, embodying gratitude and recognizing the collective efforts that have shaped the marathon’s legacy.

Dattatray Vithoba Bharne, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, on Tuesday captured the event's essence perfectly.

“The Tata Mumbai Marathon is more than a race; it’s a celebration of unity, health, and resilience. It brings together people from all walks of life, showcasing the spirit of Mumbai and India to the world. This event inspires fitness, togetherness, and the determination to overcome every challenge.”

Echoing this sentiment, former minister Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized, “Today, as we strike the gong for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, we celebrate not just an iconic sporting event but the very spirit of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"With over 60,000 participants from across India and the world, this Marathon stands as a symbol of unity, resilience, and inspiration. It is truly a matter of pride for all of us to witness this event grow into one of the largest and most prestigious international marathons,” he said.

In the buildup for the landmark 20th edition of the Mumbai Marathon 2025, a total of 269 local NGOs, corporates, and citizens have collectively raised INR 43 crore for the event. Fundraising for the event continues until February 5, 2025.

Spearheaded by United Way Mumbai, the event’s Philanthropy Partner, the Mumbai Marathon has established itself as the country’s single largest sporting platform for philanthropy, raising over Rs 429 crore for 740 NGOs with the support of 600 corporates. This remarkable convergence of runners, donors, NGOs, and corporates continues to drive social change and empower communities nationwide.

