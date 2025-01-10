Breaking News
Updated on: 10 January,2025 10:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Opposition has been demanding Munde's resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the last month's brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed

Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde. Pic/X

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire over the Beed sarpanch murder case, on Friday met his party colleague, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, reported the PTI.


In a post on X, Dhananjay Munde said Chhagan Bhujbal held the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio -- which is now with Munde -- for several years, and he wanted to seek his blessings and guidance.



The Opposition has been demanding Munde's resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the last month's brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, as per the PTI.

Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader of the NCP led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been sulking as he found no place in the new BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government in the state following the November 20 assembly elections.

Protest march taken out in Jalna seeking speedy action in case, Dhananjay Munde's resignation

Meanwhile, an all-party protest march was taken out in central Maharashtra's Jalna city on Friday, seeking swift action against the killers in Beed sarpanch murder and resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, reported the PTI.

The march was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

The deceased sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who belonged to the Maratha community, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for allegedly opposing an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Walmik Karad, a close associate of Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

Participants in the march demanded speedy investigation and called for Munde's resignation, alleging links between Karad and the murder.

Leaders of various parties, Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange and family members of Santosh Deshmukh joined the march.

Local Congress MP Kalyan Kale warned on this occasion that inaction would lead to more public protests. He also demanded action against police officers responsible for the alleged custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi, arrested over the violent protests that broke out in Parbhani over the vandalisation of a

Constitution replica last month.

Manoj Jarange urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take decisive action against the killers in the Santosh Deshmukh case and their associates, while accusing Munde of helping the accused.

(with PTI inputs)

