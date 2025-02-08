Breaking News
Fire breaks out at railway carshed in Mumbai's Khar

Updated on: 08 February,2025 11:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The blaze was reported in a room of the store area of Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot, an official said

Fire breaks out at railway carshed in Mumbai's Khar

Three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot for a firefighting operation

A fire broke out at the railway carshed in Khar east area of suburban Mumbai on Saturday night, the civic officials said.


According to the civic authorities, the blaze was reported on the night of February 8 at approximately 10:38 pm.


The fire broke out at the railway carshed located near Khar Road Railway Station in Khar East area of Mumbai, the officials said.


The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), which immediately responded to the emergency.

Following the information regarding the blaze, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, and 108 Ambulance services were mobilised to the scene.

"So far no injuries have been reported in the incident," the officials said.

Confirming the development, a Western Railway spokesperson told Mid-Day, "At 10:35 pm, there was report of a minor fire in one room of the store area of Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot. By 10:40 pm, a total of three fire brigade vehicles were at site and along with depot staff the fire was brought under control and doused. There is no impact on train movement. As this is a non-passenger area, there is no injury or harm to any passenger." 

He added, "The store area is just below the FOB and in some pictures and videos it seems that the FOB is on fire which is false."

Further details are awaited.

