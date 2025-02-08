The Central Railway said that it will the special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus– Sawantwadi Road to clear the extra rush of passengers during Anganewadi Mela

The Central Railway on Saturday said that it will run two additional special trains between Mumbai and Sawantwadi for Anganewadi Mela.



In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it will the special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus– Sawantwadi Road to clear the extra rush of passengers during Anganewadi Mela.

The details of the special trains are as under:



Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Road specials (2)

Train No. 01134 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 18.00 hrs on 23.2.2025 (Sunday) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 06.25 hrs next day.

Train No. 01133 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.20 hrs on 24.2.2025 (Monday) and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 19.00 hrs same day.



Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Three AC 3-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier-Economy, 8 Sleeper class. 4 General second Class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car.



Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.



Reservation: Bookings for train no 01133 on special charges will open on 11.2.2025 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in



General second class coaches in these special trains will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through UTS.

Special traffic block on Feb 11 for replacement of overriding switch of point on UP road at Roha Yard

In an another statement, the Central Railway said that it will operate block on February 11 for replacement of overriding switch of point no 126B & 127A on UP road at Roha Yard.

It said that the block will be operated from 11.15 hrs to 15.45 hrs on UP & DOWN main lines at Roha.

Following trains will run 10 to 15 minutes late due to the block:

16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express Journey Commencing on (JCO) 11.02.2025

16346 Thiruvananthapuram – LTT Netravati Express JCO 10.02.2025

12617 Ernakulam – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express JCO 10.02.2025

19577 Tirunelveli – Jamnagar Express JCO 10.02.2025

The Central Railway further stated that 16346 Thiruvananthapuram – LTT Netravati Express will be provided a double halt at Roha station for the benefit of passengers.