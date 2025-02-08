Trains departing CSMT from 10.58 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on the Down Slow line at Matunga. These trains will halt as per their respective stations between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes late

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will implement a Mega Block on Sunday to carry out essential engineering and maintenance work on its suburban sections. The block will affect services on both the fast and slow lines, as well as on the Harbour lines. The schedule for the Mega Block is as follows:

Matunga-Mulund UP and Down Fast Lines: 11.30 am to 3.30 pm

Down Fast Line: Services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai from 10.58 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on the Down Slow line at Matunga. These trains will halt as per their respective stations between Matunga and Mulund and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the Down Fast line at Mulund station.

Up Fast Line: Services leaving Thane from 11.25 am to 3.27 pm will be diverted on the Up Slow line at Mulund, halting as per their respective stations between Mulund and Matunga stations. These trains will be re-diverted to the Up Fast line at Matunga station and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP and Down Harbour Lines (CSMT to Chunabhatti/Bandra): 11.10 am to 4.40 pm

Down Harbour Line: Trains to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm, and those leaving for Bandra/Goregaon from CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Harbour Line: Services from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT departing Panvel from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and services from Goregaon/Bandra to CSMT departing Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain cancelled.

Special Services: During the block period, special services will be operated between Panvel and Kurla. Harbour line passengers are advised to use the Main Line and Western Line stations for travel between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm, the railways said.

Western Railway jumbo block on Feb 9: 13-hour disruption between Grant Road and Mumbai Central

Commuters in Mumbai may face significant disruptions as Western Railway (WR) undertakes a 13-hour jumbo block between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations on the night of February 8 and 9. The maintenance work, scheduled from 10pm on Friday to 11am on Saturday, will impact fast line services, leading to train cancellations and schedule alterations. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

During this period, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be diverted onto the Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. In addition to the line changes, several suburban trains are expected to be cancelled. Furthermore, a number of trains originating from Churchgate will be short terminated or reversed from Bandra and Dadar stations, affecting commuters' travel plans.

The work will take place overnight to minimise disruption to daily operations.