Breaking News
Budget 2025: Income tax relief as nil tax slab raised to Rs 12 lakh
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV
Mumbai: IPS officer’s husband booked in Rs 24 crore property fraud
Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to open before monsoon
Mumbai: Bangladeshi national, son arrested for staying illegally in Andheri West
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai no injuries reported

Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai, no injuries reported

Updated on: 01 February,2025 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the Level-2 (major) blaze is confined to the scrap material shop

Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai, no injuries reported

PIC/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai, no injuries reported
x
00:00

A fire broke out in a scrap material shop near Equinox Building in the Kurla (West) area of Mumbai on Saturday. No injuries have been reported in the incident.


According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the Level-2 (major) blaze is confined to the scrap material shop.  


The Mumbai Fire Brigade received information about the blaze at 2.50 pm. They mobilised their equipment to douse the fire and were aided by the police, power supply and medical agencies. 


At 4.45 pm, they declared the fire as Level-2 blaze.

More details are awaited. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news kurla Fire Mumbai Fire Brigade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK