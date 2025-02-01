According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the Level-2 (major) blaze is confined to the scrap material shop

A fire broke out in a scrap material shop near Equinox Building in the Kurla (West) area of Mumbai on Saturday. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the Level-2 (major) blaze is confined to the scrap material shop.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received information about the blaze at 2.50 pm. They mobilised their equipment to douse the fire and were aided by the police, power supply and medical agencies.

At 4.45 pm, they declared the fire as Level-2 blaze.

More details are awaited.