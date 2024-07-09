Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 20.48 per cent

Mumbai gets water from reservoirs including Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna

In the absence of prolonged periods of heavy rain, the water level in the lakes that supply the city with water has risen by only a few inches. According to BMC data issued on July 9, the collective lake levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs that supply the city with potable water are now 20.48 per cent.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective lake levels or water storage in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai were 2,96,348 million litres of water on Tuesday, or 20.48 per cent.

According to BMC statistics, the water stock level has decreased drastically compared to previous years. In July 2023 and 2022, the water stock level was recorded as 23.11 per cent and 28.89 per cent, respectively.

According to data supplied by the city authorities, Tansa's water level is 43.16 per cent. Modak-Sagar now has 37.72 per cent of its water stock available.

Middle Vaitarna has 20.37 per cent available water, Upper Vaitarna has 0 per cent, Bhatsa has 18.21 per cent, Vehar has 38.75 per cent, and Tulsi has 54.42 per cent.

Mumbai weather

Meanwhile, the Mumbai weather forecast stated that the city will see a generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain in the city and suburbs. The IMD had given the city a Red alert for today however the forecast missed the mark.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the city will see a high tide at 2.33 pm which is expected to be 4.31 metres high and later at 2.19 am on July 10 which will be as high as 3.67 meters.

The BMC said the city will see a low tide at 8.36 pm which will be of height 1.63 meters.

The BMC said that the city received an average rainfall of 141.97 mm from 8:00 am on July 8, 2024, to 8:00 am on July 9 2024. The eastern suburbs received 116.61 mm of rainfall while the western suburbs received 142.58 mm of rainfall.

Residents are advised to stay cautious and updated on weather conditions, the BMC said.