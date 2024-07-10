Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate to heavy rainfall today, says IMD

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius

Pic/PTI

Mumbai woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday with light rains in some parts of the western suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate rain in the city and its suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.19 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.08 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.65 metres is expected at 9.09 pm today.

Meanwhile, road traffic was normal with no major snarls anywhere and the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were also on schedule barring a few delays, as per authorities.

After more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours on Monday, the country's financial capital witnessed intermittent light showers since Tuesday morning.

Skies were overcast on Wednesday morning and there were light showers in some western parts of the city.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city recorded an average of 3.42 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western parts received 6.06 mm and 3.83 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Rains abated in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after crippling normal life and disrupting the air, rail and road traffic in the city.

Mumbai witnessed overcast skies on Tuesday morning, but the rains took a break even as schools and colleges were closed in view of the IMD's warning of heavy showers.

Local trains, considered the lifeline of the country's financial capital, also came back on tracks as there was no waterlogging anywhere since early morning.

On Monday, some parts of Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall just in six hours between 1 am and 6 am, resulting in severe waterlogging in many low-lying areas and disrupting suburban train services and flight operations.

Mumbai did not receive much rain overnight on Tuesday though there was heavy downpour in the city and suburbs on Monday evening, as per an update from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).