Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see intermittent moderate showers

IMD, in its Mumbai weather update, further mentioned that max & min temperatures are very likely to be around 32 deg Celcius and 25 deg Celcius respectively.

Several areas in city were inundated on Monday

Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Mumbai on Monday; the city received 300 mm of rainfall in a six-hour period leading to flooding in significant parts of the city and all modes of transport--rail, road and air. Since Tuesday, however, the city has been witnessing sporadic moderate showers and overcast skies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, said that the city and suburbs will see a cloudy sky and receive intermittent moderate showers for the next 24 hours. "Generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate spells of rain in city and suburbs," the IMD's Mumbai weather update stated.

IMD, in their post on social media, said, "Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours."

WEATHER INFO- Nowcast warning issued at 1030 Hrs IST dated 11/07/2024 : Modarate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours. -IMD MUMBAI pic.twitter.com/4heKRefjUM — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 11, 2024

The weather agency, in its Mumbai weather update, further mentioned that the maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 degrees Celcius and 25 degrees Celcius respectively.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in its Mumbai weather update, predicted that a high tide of roughly 4.04 metres will hit the city coast today at 3:40 pm. Additionally, the civic authority stated that around 9.45 pm a low tide of almost 1.68 metres is predicted.

The civic body further in its Mumbai weather update added that in the 24 hours from 8 am on July 10 to 8 am on July 11, the island city saw 50.16 mm while the Eastern suburbs received 27.01 mm of rainfall and the Western suburbs received 55.95 mm of rainfall.