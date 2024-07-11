Information obtained via RTI shows that bus undertaking is nowhere close to owning the minimum mandated number of self-owned vehicles

Eighty-three more old self-owned buses have been lined up for scrap by December 2024. File pic

Mumbai: BEST now owns just over 1,000 buses

The latest RTI figures have revealed that BEST’s own fleet is down to nearly 1,000 buses, with 2,200-plus buses taken by the undertaking on wet lease (contractor-owned with their staff). The data also reveals that BEST no longer has any double-decker buses of its own, and the 50 electric ones running are also on wet lease.