Mumbai: BEST now owns just over 1,000 buses

Updated on: 11 July,2024 06:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Information obtained via RTI shows that bus undertaking is nowhere close to owning the minimum mandated number of self-owned vehicles

Mumbai: BEST now owns just over 1,000 buses

Eighty-three more old self-owned buses have been lined up for scrap by December 2024. File pic

The latest RTI figures have revealed that BEST’s own fleet is down to nearly 1,000 buses, with 2,200-plus buses taken by the undertaking on wet lease (contractor-owned with their staff). The data also reveals that BEST no longer has any double-decker buses of its own, and the 50 electric ones running are also on wet lease.

