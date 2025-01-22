Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, Mumbai woke up to a blanket of haze, with the minimum temperature reaching 18.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Wednesday, January 22. Temperatures will range from a cool 20 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 32 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 51 per cent. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "partly cloudy sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On January 22, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 153 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 164. Chembur, Ghatkopar and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 130, 149 and 158, respectively.

Meanwhile, Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 91.

Byculla and Deonar recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 214 and 276, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 142, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 152.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.