Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Local train services disrupted on Virar Nalasopara line after railway track buckling

Mumbai: Local train services disrupted on Virar-Nalasopara line after railway track buckling

Updated on: 31 December,2024 04:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Due to the railway track being affected, all local trains on the route have been diverted to the slow line

The repair work underway on the route. Pic/Hanif Patel

The repair work underway on the route. Pic/Hanif Patel

Mumbai: Local train services disrupted on Virar-Nalasopara line after railway track buckling
A major disruption has occurred on the Palghar's Virar-Nalasopara railway route in Maharashtra following a track bend (buckling) on the fast line heading towards Mumbai, the officials said on Tuesday.


They said that a Mumbai AC local train and a general local train were delayed due to the track bend.


The AC local, which was scheduled to depart Virar at 12:45 pm apart from a general local train, were halted on the Virar-Nalasopara route.


Several passengers were left stranded after the services were disrupted.

Due to the track being affected, all local trains on the route have been diverted to the slow line.

The Western Railway officials are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but disruptions are expected to continue until the repairs are completed, the officials said.

