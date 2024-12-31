Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Suburban services delayed due to stranded lorry at level crossing gate near Diva station

Updated on: 31 December,2024 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The lorry was stranded after its steering wheel was jammed and could not turn straight; the driver tried to go straight across the crossing, but his vehicle kept turning left

Mumbai local train updates: Suburban services delayed due to stranded lorry at level crossing gate near Diva station

Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Suburban services on all six lines were delayed on Tuesday afternoon after a lorry carrying construction sand got stranded at the level crossing gate near Diva station.


The lorry was stranded after its steering wheel was jammed and could not turn straight. The driver tried to go straight across the crossing, but his vehicle kept turning left. This led to the reversal and detention of the vehicle, keeping the level crossing gate open.


The vehicle then just managed to cross the gate and was halted due to breakdown. This led to the detention of services for nearly ten minutes.


