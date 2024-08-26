The Mumbai-bound local train services were delayed by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour on the first day of the week

A technical glitch in the engine of CSMT-bound Latur Express near Kalwa station in Thane district on Monday morning affected Mumbai-bound local train services on the main line, reported news agency PTI.

The Mumbai-bound local train services were delayed by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour on the first day of the week.

Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, told PTI Latur Express was detained at Kalwa station due to brake "pressure trouble" in its engine for around 20 minutes at around 8.30 am before it was moved to Thane station.

The Nagpur-CSMT Duranto Express trailing Latur Express was detained behind for approximately about 20 minutes.

Commuter activists have raised questions about Central Railway's operational decisions.

The activists specifically criticised Central Railway for operating CSMT-bound mail/express trains on the fast corridor via Kalwa station, despite the availability of the 5th and 6th tracks between Kalyan and Thane stations.

They argued that using the additional tracks could help alleviate congestion and reduce delays for long-distance trains, reported PTI.

Notably, commuters faced hardships on August 20 when local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat section of the main line remained suspended for 10 hours due to protests at Badlapur railway station in Thane district, reported PTI.

Central Railway, one of the busiest railway zones in the country, operates more than 1,800 suburban services daily across its four main corridors: Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Belapur-Uran.

These services collectively ferry around 40 lakh commuters every day, making timely and efficient operations crucial to the daily lives of millions.

Earlier this month, two coaches of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express got detached from the running train near Surat city in Gujarat on August 16 morning, officials said, reported PTI.

The incident took place at around 8.50 am when the train (number 12932) reached Gothangam yard between Sayan and Surat railway station, a release by the Western Railway (WR) said, reported PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the affected coaches were later re-attached with the train, it said.

Immediately after the incident, restoration work was launched and Up trains were operated through the loop line, the WR said on X.

Western Railway's chief public relations officer, Vineet Abhishek, said the movement of other trains on the route was not affected, reported PTI.

The WR later announced that the restoration work has been completed and traffic on the UP main line resumed at 11.22 am, reported PTI.

The Gothangam yard falls under the Vadodara division of the Western Railway.

(With inputs from PTI)