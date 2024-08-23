On the Down line, the fast train services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted to the Down slow line, stopping at their respective halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive the destination 15 minutes after the schedule. Meanwhile, special local trains will run on the CSMT–Vashi section during the block

The Central Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday on the Mumbai suburban railway network to undertake various engineering and maintenance works.

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down route

On the Down line, the fast train services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted to the Down slow line at Matunga, stopping at their respective halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive the destination 15 minutes after the schedule.

The fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the Down fast line at Mulund.

The Up fast-line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on the Up slow line at Mulund, halting at their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga and further re-diverted on the Up fast line at Matunga station. These trains will also arrive their destination 15 minutes after schedule.

On the Down fast line, the last train before the block will be the Badlapur local, which leave CSMT at 10.20 am. The first train after the block will be Badlapur local, which will depart CSMT at 3.03 pm.

On the Up fast line, the last train before the block will be the Ambarnath local, which will arrive at CSMT at 11.10 am and the first service after the block will be the Kasara local, arriving CSMT at 03.49 pm.

Panvel-Vashi Up and Down Harbour lines

The Up Harbour line trains towards CSMT leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and the Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur from CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended owing to the block.



The Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane which leave Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and the Down Trans-Harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.



On the Down Harbour line, the last train before the block will leave CSMT at 9.30 am and arrive at Panvel at 10.50 am, while the first local after the block to leave CSMT will be at 3.16 pm and will arrive Panvel at 4.36 pm.

The last local for CSMT on the Up Harbour line before the block will leave Panvel at 10.17 am and arrive at CSMT at 11.36 am. The first local for CSMT after the block to leave Panvel will be at 4.10 pm and will arrive CSMT at 5.30 pm.



On the Down Trans-harbour line, the last local towards Panvel before the block will leave Thane at 9.39 am and arrive Panvel at 10.31 am while the first train after the block towards Panvel to leave Thane will be at 4 pm and will arrive Panvel at 04.52 pm.



The last local towards Thane on the UP Trans-harbour line before the block will leave Panvel at 10.41 am and will arrive at Thane at 11.33 am and the first local towards Thane after the block to leave Panvel will be at 4.26 pm and will arrive Thane at 5.20 pm.



Meanwhile, special local trains will run on the CSMT–Vashi section during the block period.



The Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the mega block.



Port line services will also be available between Belapur/Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.



The Central Railway, in a press release, has requested passengers to bear with the railway administration over the inconvenience caused owing to the block. "These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety," the press release stated.