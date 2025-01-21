A crack appeared on the up-line track heading towards Mumbai, affecting long-distance trains approaching the city

Commuters on the Western Railway experienced major disruptions on Tuesday due to a crack detected on the railway track at Vaitarna railway station.

A crack appeared on the up-line track heading towards Mumbai, affecting long-distance trains approaching the city. As the issue was identified in time, a major accident was averted. The railway administration has undertaken the task of replacing the damaged track.

Long-distance trains from Gujarat have been halted at other railway stations in Palghar district. Currently, trains on the up-line are running at a slow speed.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway said that the Mumbai suburban local trains and long-distance trains were running late by 15-20 minutes due to a technical failure at Vaitarna railway station.

"WR's Mumbai Suburban local trains and long-distance trains entering Mumbai are running late by 15-20 minutes late due to technical failure at Vaitarna Station," Western Railway said in a post on X, while sharing an update on the Mumbai local train update.

"A technical failure occurred at Vaitarna on the UP line at 7:30 AM. Operations returned to normal by 8:00 AM. Mail express trains towards Mumbai were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes," the Western Railway CPRO said while sharing an update on the Mumbai local train update.

Western Railway announces major block on January 24-26, impacting services

Western Railway has announced major blocks on the nights of 24th/25th January 2025 (Friday/Saturday) and 25th/26th January 2025 (Saturday/Sunday) for the rebuilding of the southern abutment of Bridge No. 20 located between Mahim and Bandra stations. The blocks will necessitate significant alterations to train schedules on these dates.

The blocks will be as follows:

24th/25th January 2025: From 23:00 hrs to 08:30 hrs on UP & Down Slow lines and 00:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs on the Down Fast line.

25th/26th January 2025: From 23:00 hrs to 08:30 hrs on UP & Down Slow and Down Fast lines and from 23:00 hrs to 07:30 hrs on the UP Fast line.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the execution of this critical work will impact suburban and long-distance services. The detailed repercussions are as follows:

Impact on Suburban Services – 24th/25th January 2025 (Friday/Saturday):

The last Slow service towards Virar will depart from Churchgate at 23:58 hrs.

All Slow services departing Churchgate after 23:00 hrs on Friday will operate on the Fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz, bypassing stops at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim, and Khar Road.

Similarly, after 23:00 hrs, Slow services departing from Virar, Bhayandar, and Borivali will operate on the Fast line between Santacruz and Mumbai Central, skipping the same intermediate stations.

Services between Churchgate and Dadar will run on Fast lines during the block period.

Select services between Goregaon and Bandra on Western & Central Railways will operate on Harbour lines.

On the morning of 25th January, Slow and Fast services originating from Virar, Nallasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayandar, and Borivali will run only up to Andheri.

The first Fast train service for Churchgate after the block will depart Virar at 05:47 hrs, reaching Churchgate at 07:05 hrs.

The first Down Fast line service post-block will depart from Churchgate at 06:14 hrs.

The first Down Slow line service post-block will leave Churchgate at 08:03 hrs.

On Friday/Saturday, approximately 127 suburban services will be cancelled, and 60 services will be partially cancelled.

Impact on Suburban Services – 25th/26th January 2025 (Saturday/Sunday):

During the block, services between Churchgate and Dadar will operate on Fast lines.

Both Slow and Fast services originating from Virar, Nallasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayandar, and Borivali will terminate at Andheri during the block period.

Select services between Goregaon and Bandra on Western & Central Railways will be diverted to Harbour lines.

The last local train on the UP Fast line will be the Virar-Churchgate service departing Virar at 22:07 hrs, while the last service on the UP Slow line will be the Borivali-Churchgate train departing Borivali at 22:22 hrs.

The last local train on the Down Fast line will be the Churchgate-Borivali service, leaving Churchgate at 22:33 hrs, while the last Down Slow line train will be the Churchgate-Bhayandar service departing Churchgate at 22:26 hrs.

These services will be extended to Virar.

The first train after the block on the Down Fast line will depart from Churchgate for Virar at 08:35 hrs, while the first train on the Down Slow line will be a Churchgate-Borivali service departing at the same time.

On the UP Fast line, the first service after the block will be the Virar-Churchgate train, departing Virar at 07:38 hrs, and the first service on the UP Slow line will depart Virar at 07:35 hrs.

On Saturday/Sunday, approximately 150 suburban services will be cancelled, and 90 services will be partially cancelled.

Cancellation of long-distance trains:

12267 Mumbai Central–Hapa Duronto Express (25th January 2025)

12268 Hapa-Mumbai Central Duronto Express (26th January 2025)

12227 Mumbai Central–Indore Duronto Express (25th January 2025)

12228 Indore-Mumbai Central Duronto Express (26th January 2025)

Short termination/origination of trains:

09052 Bhusaval–Dadar Special (25th January 2025) – Short terminates at Borivali.

12927 Dadar–Ekta Nagar Superfast Express (25th January 2025) – Short originates from Borivali.

19003 Dadar–Bhusaval Khandesh Express (26th January 2025) – Short originates from Borivali.

19015 Dadar–Porbandar Saurashtra Express (26th January 2025) – Short originates from Borivali.

22946 Okha–Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail (25th January 2025) – Short terminates at Borivali.

12902 Ahmedabad–Dadar Gujarat Mail (25th January 2025) – Short terminates at Palghar.

59024 Valsad–Mumbai Central Passenger (26th January 2025) – Short terminates at Borivali.

59045 Mumbai Central–Vapi Passenger (26th January 2025) – Short originates from Borivali.

12904 Amritsar–Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail (24th January 2025) – Short terminates at Andheri.

19016 Porbandar–Dadar Saurashtra Express (24th January 2025) – Short terminates at Borivali.

Rescheduling and regulation of trains:

20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express (25th January) – Rescheduled to 06:15 hrs.

20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express (26th January) – Rescheduled to 08:15 hrs.

22953 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express (25th January) – Rescheduled to 06:40 hrs.

22953 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Gujarat Superfast Express (26th January) – Rescheduled to 08:15 hrs.

12928 Ekta Nagar–Dadar Express (25th January) – Rescheduled to 23:25 hrs.

14707 Lalgarh–Dadar Ranakpur Express (25th January) – Rescheduled to 10:00 hrs.

12962 Indore–Mumbai Central Avantika Express (25th January) – Rescheduled to 19:40 hrs.

12956 Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express (25th January) – Rescheduled to 16:30 hrs.

12268 Hapa–Mumbai Central Duronto Express (25th January) – Regulated by 45-50 minutes.

12952 New Delhi–Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express (25th January) – Regulated by 20-25 minutes.