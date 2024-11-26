Breaking News
Mumbai: Morning rush disrupted as rail fracture delays CR trains at Badlapur

Mumbai: Morning rush disrupted as rail fracture delays CR trains at Badlapur

Updated on: 26 November,2024 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Central Railway trains faced significant delays on Tuesday morning due to a rail fracture at Badlapur. Peak hour schedules were disrupted as trains operated at reduced speeds until restoration

Central Railway trains in the morning rush hour were delayed on Tuesday morning due to a rail fracture at Badlapur. Trains had to be run with restrained speed after restoration collapsing the peak hour timetable.


"My expected was 16 minute late. It was stuck in the m-indicator and was not moving. There seemed to be some problem," commuter Vilas Chavan said on social media.


Central Railway spokesperson confirmed of a disruption." At Badlapur there was a rail fracture and it was attended and movement permitted initially with 10 kmph and then 30 kmph. It will be attended after taking a block and speed will be normalised," a Central Railway spokesperson said.


