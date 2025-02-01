Civic body completes girder launch, promises June 2025 opening; BMC had started shifting the 550-metric-ton girder earlier, but the process was halted on Sunday due to technical difficulties when only 12 metres remained

The girder placed over the railway tracks

Listen to this article Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to open before monsoon x 00:00

The BMC completed the girder launching of Carnac Bridge early Friday morning. The bridge is expected to be completed before the monsoon. BMC had started shifting the 550-metric-ton girder earlier, but the process was halted on Sunday due to technical difficulties when only 12 metres remained.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a special block taken by the Central Railway administration on Friday between 1.30 am and 4 am, railway traffic and power supply were temporarily suspended to facilitate the girder shifting. “The challenging task of shifting the 550-metric-ton northern girder of the Carnac Bridge, which connects P D’Mello Road near Masjid railway station, has been completed in the railway section,” said a BMC official.

The Carnac Bridge is crucial for traffic movement in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammad Ali Road areas. As part of this project, the trial shifting of the 550-metric-ton northern iron girder within BMC limits, up to 9.30 metres, was completed on January 14. While the BMC demolished it in 2022, construction of the new bridge has been ongoing. The demolition took 27 hours, during which railway traffic between CSMT and Wadala was shut down. The BMC has promised the bridge will be completed by June 2025.

After placing the girder over the railway tracks, a detailed plan has been prepared for the remaining construction phases, said the official. The next steps include:

>> Foundation work: Pile foundation for approach roads in both east and west directions.

>> Concrete work: Completion of approach roads.

>> Load testing: Ensuring the bridge’s structural integrity.

"If all tasks proceed as planned, Carnac Bridge will be open for traffic by June 2025," said a BMC official. Additionally, anti-crash barriers, streetlight installation, and other related works will be completed simultaneously to avoid further delays.