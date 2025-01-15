On Wednesday, work commenced on launching the girders for the approach road of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri West

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun launching girders for the approaches to the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge. Meanwhile, a trial run for moving the girder of the Carnac Bridge within the BMC’s limits was successful, covering 9.30 metres.

On Wednesday, work commenced on launching the girders for the approach road of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri West. This work was originally scheduled for December 2024 but faced delays due to issues with levelling the girder over the railway portion. The levelling process, which was expected to finish by November 2024, was completed only in the last week of December 2024. According to the BMC’s timeline, all girders for the approach road are to be launched by mid-February 2025. If achieved, the project is expected to be completed by March 2025.

The second girder will also connect with the Barfiwala connector. Pics/Ashish Raje

The bridge’s two lanes were opened with height restrictions on February 26, 2024, allowing only light vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. It is not yet open for buses.

For another East-West connector, the 154-year-old Carnac Bridge near Masjid Bunder Railway Station, the trial run for girder launching was completed on Tuesday. The BMC successfully moved a 9.30-metre girder, with 60 metres still pending.

“The girder over the railway portion will be launched during a mega block. We are waiting for a mega block from Central Railway,” a BMC official said.

Once the block is approved, further operations to position the girder will proceed.

“The girder is 70 metres long, and its relocation poses significant technical challenges,” the official added. Expert assistance is being sought to ensure success. The BMC aims to complete the Carnac Bridge project by June 5, 2025.

