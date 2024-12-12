The Carnac Bridge, which connects Lokmanya Tilak Marg to the P D’Mello line, has been deemed unsafe, prompting the BMC to take up its reconstruction. The southern iron beam, weighing 516 metric tonnes, has already been installed

The reconstruction of the historic 154-year-old Carnac Bridge near Masjid Bunder railway station is progressing rapidly, with 83 per cent of the iron girders required for the bridge already delivered to the project site, BMC said in an official statement on Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aims to complete the installation of the second beam by January 19, 2025, and open the bridge to traffic by June 5, 2025, if all operations proceed as scheduled.

The northern beam requires 428 metric tonnes, 83 per cent of which has arrived, with the remaining parts expected by December 20, 2024., stated the civic body.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar visited the site today to review the progress and provided necessary instructions to officials.

BMC said that the visit was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ramvir, SDM Yashpal Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Devdarshdeep Singh, EO Ramesh Kumar, local Congress leaders, and other dignitaries.

Subsequent phases include the completion of pile foundations for approach roads by March 15, 2025, pillar erection by April 17, 2025, and road concretisation by May 3, 2025. The load test is planned for June 1, 2025, paving the way for the bridge to open by June 5, 2025, said BMC.

Located in South Mumbai, the Carnac Bridge is a vital link for traffic in the Masjid Bunder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Mohammed Ali Road areas.

The reconstruction, led by the BMC's Bridge Department under the guidance of Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, is expected to significantly improve connectivity and safety.

Mr. Bangar emphasised the importance of Central Railway's cooperation in approving the railway block for beam installation. Parallel works, such as constructing anti-crash barriers and installing electricity poles, will also proceed to ensure the project stays on schedule, said BMC.