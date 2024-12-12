The Central Railway also announced that bookings for these special trains will commence on December 14; Passengers can reserve their tickets at all computerized reservation centres or through the IRCTC website

The Central Railway on Thursday said that it will operate 48 special trains on the Mumbai-Karmali, Kochuveli and Pune-Karmali routes.

"To accommodate the extra rush of passengers travelling during Christmas and winter holidays, the Central Railway will operate 48 special trains on the Mumbai-Karmali/Kochuveli and Pune-Karmali routes," the statement read.

The Central Railway also announced that bookings for these special trains will commence on December 14. Passengers can reserve their tickets at all computerized reservation centres or through the IRCTC website.

1. CSMT-Karmali-CSMT Daily Special - 34 trips

01151 Special train will leave Mumbai CSMT daily at 00.20 hrs from 20.12.2024 to 05.01.2025 and will reach Karmali at 13.30 hours on the same day. (17 trips)

01152 Special train will leave Karmali daily at 14.15 hrs from 20.12.2024 to 05.01.2025 and will arrive at Mumbai CSMT at 03.45 hours the next day. (17 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Thivim

Composition: One AC 1st Class, One AC 1st cum AC-2 Tier, Three AC-2 Tier, 11 AC-3 Tier, 2 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second Class and 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.

2. LTT-Kochuveli-LTT Weekly Special - 8 trips

01463 Special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday at 16.00 hrs from 19.12.2024 to 09.01.2025 and will arrive in Kochuveli at 22.45 hours the next day. (4 trips)

01464 Special train will leave Kochuveli every Saturday at 16.20 hrs from 21.12.2024 to 11.01.2025 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 hours on the third day. (4 trips)

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookanbika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Suratkal, Thokur, Mangaluru Jn, Kasaragod, Kannur, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Kollam

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class, One General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van and One Generator Van.

3. Pune-Karmali-Pune Weekly Special (6 trips)



01407 Special train will leave Pune every Wednesday at 05.10 hrs from 25.12.2024 to 08.1.2024 and will arrive in Karmali at 20.25 hours the same day. (3 trips)



01408 Special train will leave Karmali every Wednesday at 22.20 hours from 25.12.2024 to 08.1.2024 and will arrive in Pune at 13.00 hours the next day. (3 trips)



Halts: Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.



Composition: One AC 1st Class, One AC-2 Tier, 2 AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper Class 6 General Second Class and 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.