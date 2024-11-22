Central Railway will operate 10 special train trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, and Nagpur to assist candidates appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams

Representational Image

Listen to this article CR to run 10 special train trips between Mumbai and Nagpur for RRB exam candidates x 00:00

The Central Railway announced on Friday that it will operate 10 special train trips between Mumbai and Nagpur to facilitate candidates appearing for the RRB exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Central Railway will operate 10 special train trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, and Nagpur to assist candidates appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams," the railways announced.

Following are the details the details of the special train:

01103 RRB special will depart from CSMT at 15.30 hrs daily from 23.11.2024 to 27.11.2024 and arrive at Nagpur at 10.50 hrs the next day. (5 trips)

01104 RRB special will depart from Nagpur at 13.30 hrs daily from 24.11.2024 to 28.11.2024 and arrive at CSMT at 04.10 hrs the next day. (5 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Jalamb, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

Composition: Two AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 8 Second Class seating including 2 Brake Vans.

Central Railway: Fatalities from accidents on tracks in Mumbai went down by 14 per cent

The Central Railway on November 18 in an official statement announced a remarkable decline in incidents of deaths and injuries on its tracks in Mumbai. The Central Railway has attributed the decline in the deaths to the ongoing effective safety initiatives.

From January to October, the number of fatalities owing to accidents on the railway tracks in Mumbai decreased by 14 per cent, dropping from 2,755 cases in the same period in 2023 to 2,388 cases till the first 10 months. This is a decline by 367 deaths, the statement read.

Additionally, injuries have also seen a notable reduction of 10 per cent, falling from 1,352 cases to 1,211 cases in the same period.

In total, the incidents of death and injury combined have decreased by 508 cases, representing a 13 per cent reduction from 4,107 cases in 2023 to 3,599 cases from January to October 2024, said Central Railway.

A thorough analysis of these incidents has revealed that trespassing remains a primary contributor accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all cases with 1,429 incidents of death and injury related to this issue.

Of the 2,388 deaths recorded on the tracks, 1,210 were attributed to trespassing, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of the fatalities.

Alarmingly, incidents of trespassing not only lead to loss of life but also result in serious injuries, with approximately 18 per cent of cases involving limb loss.

While trespassing is a significant concern, other causes of deaths and injuries include 653 cases due to falling from moving trains and 91 cases due to falling into the gap between the platform and the train. 1,423 cases due to various other causes, including suicides, electric shocks, and natural causes like heart attacks, illness, etc.