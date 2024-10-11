The block will be undertaken for six hours, from 12 am to 6 am, the railways said in its latest Mumbai local train update

There will be no mega block this weekend over the Mumbai Division of Central Railway (CR). However, CR will operate special traffic and power blocks on October 12 and 13 to launch the open web girders for the reconstruction of Carnac rail overbridge (Span-1) between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Masjid Stations. The blocks will be operated from 12 am to 6 am.

The details of the blocks are given below:

The Up and Down Slow as well as Fast trains between Byculla-CSMT and Vadala Road-CSMT will be affected during the block period.

Suburban services will not be available between Byculla-CSMT section on the Main line and Wadala Road-CSMT on Harbour during the block period.

The Up and Down suburban services on the Main Line will be short terminated/originated at Byculla, Parel and Kurla stations and the Up and Down suburban services on the Harbour Line will be short terminated/originated at Vadala Road station.

On the Main Line

- The last local will depart CSMT at 11.42 pm and reach Titwala at 1.26 am.

- The last local from CSMT on Down Fast Line will run as per schedule.

- The last local for CSMT on the Up Slow Line from Ambarnath will leave Kalyan at 10.14 pm and reach CSMT at 11.44 pm.

- The last local for CSMT on Up Fast Line from Kasara will depart from Kalyan at 10.33 pm and arrive at its destination at 11.38 pm.

- The first local from CSMT on Down Slow Line for Titwala will depart at 6.14 am and reach its destination at 7.58 am.

- The first local from CSMT on Down Fast Line for Badlapur will dpeart at 6.24 am and arrive at 7.45 am.

- The first local for CSMT on Up Slow Line from Kasara will depart from Thane at 5.34 am and arrive at 6.30 am.

- The first local for CSMT on Up Fast Line from Karjat will depart at 4.53 am and reach its destination at 6.51 am.

On Harbour Line

- The last local from CSMT for Panvel on Down Harbour Line will depart at 11.30 pm and arrive at 12.50 am.

- The last local for CSMT from Panvel on Up Harbour Line will depart at 10.23 pm and arrive at 11.43 pm.

- The last local from CSMT for Goregaon on Down Harbour Line will depart at 11.26 pm and arrive at 12.21 am.

- The last local for CSMT from Bandra/Goregaon on Up Harbour Line Line will depart at 10.49 pm and reach at 11.20 pm.

- The first train on Down Harbour Line towards Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from CSMT will depart at 6.16 am and reach at 7.37 am.

- The first train on Down Harbour Line towards Bandra/Goregaon from CSMT will depart at 6.28 am and arrive at 7.22 am.

- The first train on Up Harbour Line from Vashi/Belapur/Panvel towards CSMT will depart Panvel at 5.05 am and reach CSMT at 6.24 am.

- The first train on Up Harbour Line from Bandra/Goregaon towards CSMT will reach at 6.28 am after departing Goregaon at 5.33 am.

Short termination of UP Mail/Express trains at Dadar:

12870 Howrah-CSMT Express JCO - Friday, October 11

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Exp JCO -Saturday, October 12

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Exp JCO - Friday, October 11

11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Exp JCO - Friday, October 11

12810 Howrah-CSMT Exp JCO - Friday, October 11

12702 Hyderabad-CSMT EXP JCO -Saturday, October 12

11140 Hosapete-CSMT EXP JCO -Saturday, October 12

11402 Balharshah-CSMT Exp JCO -Saturday, October 12

22158 MGR Chennai Central-CSMT Exp JCO -Saturday, October 12

12112 Amravati-CSMT Exp JCO -Saturday, October 12

Short termination of UP Mail/Express trains at Panvel:

20112 Madgaon-CSMT Exp JCO -Saturday, October 12

Short Origination of DN Mail/Express trains from Dadar:

22177 CSMT-Varanasi Exp JCO - Sunday, October 13

12051 CSMT-Madgaon Exp JCO - Sunday, October 13

22105 CSMT-Pune Exp JCO - Sunday, October 13

12859 CSMT-Howrah Exp JCO - Sunday, October 13

22223 CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi Exp JCO - Sunday, October 13

Short Origination of DN Mail/Express trains from Panvel:

10103 CSMT-Madgaon Exp JCO - Sunday, October 13

Rescheduling of Mail/Express trains from CSMT:

17617 CSMT- Huzur Sahib Nanded Exp JCO, scheduled for departure at 5.30 am Sunday, October 13, rescheduled at 6.30 am.

12127 CSMT-PUNE Exp JCO 13.10.2024 scheduled for departure at 6.40 am on Sunday, October 13, rescheduled at 7 am

11007 CSMT-PUNE Exp JCO 13.10.2024 scheduled for departure at 7 am rescheduled at 7.10 am

Day 2 of block (October 13/14)

The block will be operated from 12.30 am to 3.30 am.

Traffic block section

The block will be operated on Up and Down Slow Lines and Fast Lines between Byculla-CSMT and Up and Down Harbour Lines between Vadala Road-CSMT.

Working of Suburban trains during the block period:

Suburban services will not be available between Byculla and CSMT section on Main line and Vadala Road-CSMT on Harbour line during the block period.

Up and Down suburban services on Main Line will be short terminated/originated at Byculla, Parel and Kurla stations.

Up and Down suburban services on Harbour Line will be short terminated/originated at Wadala Road station.

On Main Line

- The last local from CSMT on Down Slow Line for Karjat will depart at 12.12 am and reach its destination at 2.33 am.

- The last local for CSMT on Up Slow Line from Dombivli will depart from Diva at 10.48 pm and arrive at its destination at 12.10 am.

- The first local from CSMT on Down Slow Line for Karjat will depart at 4.47 am and arrive at its destination at 7.08 am.

- The last local for CSMT on Up Slow Line from Karjat will depart from Kalyan at 3.23 am and reach CSMT at 4.56 am.

On Habour Line

- The last local from CSMT for Panvel on Down Habour Line will depart at 12.13 am and reach its destination at 1.33 am.

- The last local for CSMT from Panvel on Up Habour Line will depart at 10.46 pm and arrive CSMT at 12.05 am.

- The first local on Down Harbour Line towards Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from CSMT will depart at 4.52 am arrive Panvel at 6.12 am.

- The first local on Up Habour Line from Bandra/Goregaon towards CSMT will depart Bandra at 4.17 am and reach CSMT at 4.48 am.

Short termination of UP Mail/Express trains at Dadar on Oct 13:

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Exp JCO

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Exp JCO

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Exp JCO