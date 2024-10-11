Commuters can simply send a 'Hi' to the dedicated WhatsApp number 86526 35500 or scan the QR code displayed at stations to purchase tickets via a conversational interface, Mumbai Metro Corporation said

In a significant step to enhance commuter convenience, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has launched a WhatsApp-based ticketing service. This innovative service, now available to passengers on Metro Lines-2A and 7, allows commuters to purchase tickets through WhatsApp, eliminating the need for a paper tickets and providing a seamless, user-friendly experience.

Commuters can simply send a 'Hi' to the dedicated WhatsApp number 86526 35500 or scan the QR code displayed at stations to purchase tickets via a conversational interface. This service covers all the stations and lines operated by Maha Mumbai Metro, offering a new level of digital convenience to the city's metro network.

The WhatsApp-based ticketing system is expected to drive digital ticketing adoption, streamline commuter journeys, and offer an eco-friendly alternative to paper tickets.

This integration will significantly enhance the travel experience for millions of commuters across Mumbai by providing quick ticket purchases and easy access to past transactions. It simplifies the ticketing process to the point where purchasing a ticket is as easy as sending a message. With this initiative, we aim to provide a convenient, user-friendly solution that aligns with our vision of making daily commutes easier for people across the country.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Chairman of Maha Mumbai Metro and Metropolitan Commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said, "With an average 5% monthly growth in ridership, we are continuously striving to meet commuter expectations in terms of punctuality and uninterrupted services. The WhatsApp ticketing feature will help reduce queues at ticket counters, providing a more seamless travel experience. Currently, approximately 62% of our daily commuters use paper QR tickets, 3% use mobile QR tickets, and 35% use the NCMC card. We want to offer our commuters a hassle-free journey, and I'm pleased to introduce this new ticketing option."

Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director of MMMOCL, elaborated on why WhatsApp was chosen for this initiative: "We wanted to offer our commuters an accessible, seamless, and familiar platform for booking metro tickets. With WhatsApp being widely used across India, it was the perfect choice. This simple, intuitive way of interacting with our metro services will transform the travel experience for millions of Mumbaikars. Launching this during Navratri makes it even more special, as we celebrate the empowerment of women and the spirit of innovation."

Key features of the WhatsApp ticketing service:

Instant Ticket Purchase: Commuters can buy tickets by simply sending 'Hi' to the WhatsApp number 86526 35500 or scanning a QR code.

Quick and Easy Access: Up to six QR tickets can be generated in a single transaction, making group travel simpler.

Environmentally Friendly: The service eliminates the need for paper tickets, promoting sustainable and green travel.

Convenience Fees: While a small fee will apply for credit or debit card payments, UPI-based transactions are free of additional charges.