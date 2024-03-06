Breaking News
Mumbai: Girders for Carnac bridge finally arrive
Mumbai: Girders for Carnac bridge finally arrive

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Officials said that one lane of the bridge should open up in 2024 itself

The Carnac Bunder bridge is located between CSMT and Masjid Bunder

Key Highlights

  1. Carnac bridge girders have finally arrived at the site
  2. Carnac bridge was declared unsafe for road traffic in September 2022 and demolished
  3. It will prove to be a key connector now since MTHL is functional

Two years after it was demolished, Carnac bridge girders have finally arrived at the site. Carnac bridge was declared unsafe for road traffic in September 2022 and demolished. It will prove to be a key connector now since MTHL is functional. Officials said that one lane of the bridge should open up in 2024 itself.


“In the Carnac road over bridge, abutment on the east side up to bearing level has been completed. Work of abutment foundation on the west side is in progress. One open web girder assembling [towards the east side] is in progress,” a railway official said. The girders, after being assembled, will be 70m long and will cover all the rail tracks along the Masjid Bunder stretch. One lane will be finished first followed by the second lane.


Also Read: Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area


“The Carnac bridge is being built by the BMC and we don’t have much of a role to play except organising a block when the BMC asks for it,” he added. After the over 160-year-old bridge had been flagged as “dangerous” by IIT Bombay in their audit a few years ago, with recommendations of immediate closure as it had become a danger for the busy rail traffic passing below, the traffic police had put restrictions on heavy vehicular traffic on the bridge. It was demolished in 2022. 

iit bombay brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news maharashtra
