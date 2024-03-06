Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area

MMRDA in its meeting on Tuesday approved the project between Bandra and Kurla on an 8.8 km stretch

An artist’s impression of the pod taxi route

The BKC-Kurla area will be getting fancy pod taxis MMRDA in its meeting approved the pod taxi project between Bandra and Kurla via BKC The pod taxis will act as feeder transport and last mile connectivity

The BKC-Kurla area will be getting fancy pod taxis. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in its Authority meeting on Tuesday approved the pod taxi project between Bandra and Kurla via BKC on a stretch of 8.8 km.

The pod taxis will act as feeder transport and last mile connectivity to the Yellow Line 2B, Aqua Line BKC station and upcoming bullet train. "The route will cover areas of US Consulate, suburban stations of Kurla and Bandra, National Stock Exchange, Kalanagar, MCA and BKC Connector," an MMRDA official said.

This pod taxi is similar to the monorail, but a smaller version ferrying six passengers each, running at a speed of 40 kmph and with 38 stops. "This will be similar to share autos with consistent frequency. It will also help in decongesting the road below," said another MMRDA official.

Elevated stations are likely to be designed close to the existing buildings and will not take much space. Sources said that with Metro line 2B and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project coming up, they will design and plan its route accordingly for smoother transition to these modes of public transit as well. The project was earlier discussed in early 2017.