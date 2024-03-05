Construction of Navi Mumbai-Kalyan metro link begins

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurates Orange Line 12 extension, enhancing connectivity between Kalyan and Taloja

CM Shinde inaugurated the Orange Line 12 extension. Pic/X

The work on the Navi Mumbai-Kalyan Metro link finally began on Sunday The line is an extension of Mumbai Metro Orange Line-5 Piling works began immediately after the ceremony

The work on the Navi Mumbai-Kalyan Metro link on Orange Line 12, Kalyan-Taloja, finally began on Sunday at the hands of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The line is an extension of Mumbai Metro Orange Line-5 (Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan) up to Taloja (Navi Mumbai Metro), further connecting to Navi Mumbai International Airport. Piling works began immediately after the ceremony.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for Metro Line 12 from Kalyan to Taloja was done on Sunday by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Piling works for the construction was initiated shortly after the ceremony. “Metro Orange Line 12 is one of the several Metro Lines strategically being developed across the MMR to complement the exceptional transportation services of the Mumbai Metro.

Metro Line 12 acts as an extension of Orange Line 5 from Kalyan, thereby playing a crucial role in enforcing interconnectivity within the intricate and extensive Metro network. Metro Line 12 incorporates a completely elevated structure composed of 19 elevated stations, with a total length of about 22.173 km. The estimated cost of this project is around Rs 5,865 crore, anticipated to be completed by the end of 2027,” an official said.

“The line will elevate connectivity between Kalyan and Taloja. Any person travelling from Taloja to Kalyan, south Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayendar, and Virar will experience short and convenient journeys owing to the establishment of this Metro Line. In particular, an enormous reduction of 45 minutes in the duration of travel from Kalyan to Taloja and vice versa will be witnessed upon its completion.

Moreover, Metro Line 12 will be integrated with Navi Mumbai, which will take the connectivity between Kalyan Dombivli region and Navi Mumbai to unprecedented heights,” he added. MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, “The MMRDA is working tirelessly to complete the proposed 337 km long, world’s largest Metro network and give birth to a new age of connectivity.

Mumbai Metro has emerged as a reliable and sustainable alternate mode of transportation for the population of the MMR, and the new Metro Orange Line 12 will stand as an extension of its promise of connectivity, safety, and comfort. The imminent need for connectivity between Kalyan and Taloja will be fulfilled by Metro Line 12, contributing to ridership that will add up to 2.62 lakh passengers within 2031-2032. I am also very pleased to convey that the piling works have been initiated.”

22 km

Length of the Metro Line 12