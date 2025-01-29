The incident occurred after 6 PM when oil was being processed in two boilers at the factory, an official said

Five persons were critically injured in a fire prima facie caused by the boiler explosion at a tyre plant in Vadavali village in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, officials said, reported the PTI.

The injured persons included two children.

It is not immediately clear whether the injured persons were workers of the company, situated in Kudus industrial area in Wada taluka.

"The incident occurred after 6 PM when oil was being processed in two boilers at the factory. Due to a sudden increase in pressure, the distanced pipe of one of the boilers detached, triggering an explosion and fire," said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Palghar.

The injured persons are identified as Tufan Kalsim Damor (30 ), Roshni Praveen Parmar (26 ), Mula Prema Vasar (27 ), and two children- Kajal Parmar (3 years), and Aakash Prem Masar (18 months), he said, adding that the injured persons are residents of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, as per the PTI.

The official said some of the injured persons are residents of houses adjacent to the factory.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital. Four of them, including the two children, were shifted to Thane for advanced medical care.

Local authorities and disaster management teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Two fires reported in Thane city, no casualties

Meanwhile, two fires were reported in Thane city on Tuesday.

A major fire broke out on the second floor of Hypercity Mall at Kasarvadavali, Thane, in the early morning.

The fire was extinguished after an hour.

An another fire was reported in the Krishna Society in Thane on Tuesday evening, which was extinguished in 20 minutes.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

According to a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official, “We received a call from a local resident about a fire at a shoe outlet situated on the first floor of the mall around 7:56 am. The fire was brought under control by 9am.”

The another fire was reported in the 15-story Krishna Society in Panchpakhadi, Thane, around 4:40 pm. “The fire was confined to the electric duct between the 8th and 15th floors. One fire engine and one rescue van were dispatched to the spot,” an official said

(with PTI inputs)