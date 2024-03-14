Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg

Linkway to boost pedestrian connectivity from JVLR, LBS Road to Kanjurmarg East and beyond

The Kanjurmarg Linkway, which is about 140 metres long and four metres wide

Kanjurmarg station’s crowd-busting north-south connector was finally opened to the public on Monday. It promises to boost pedestrian connectivity from the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and the arterial LBS Road to Kanjurmarg East and beyond. Pedestrians will now be able to cross the station without entering the platform.

A senior official from the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) said, “Under trespass control works of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III, the Kanjurmarg Linkway connecting the Kalyan-end foot overbridge with the eastside walkway and CSMT-end foot overbridge was completed by MRVC and it was opened for the public on March 11.”

“The connector is about 140 metres long, four metres wide and was built at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Work on the connector started in April 2023 and it was completed on March 11, 2024,” he added. The connector at the station was proposed a few years ago to link all bridges to reduce non-travellers on the platform. It will also help commuters to access elevated ticket booking offices before entering the station premises.

The Powai-Kanjurmarg-MIDC axis has been witnessing steady growth over the past few years with growing office spaces and residential complexes. The average number of daily passengers at the small but strategic Kanjurmarg station has already reached 1,00,558.

Kanjurmarg is the next intermodal hub of multiple Metro lines, suburban railway and key bus stops, besides being a junction on the Eastern Express Highway, LBS Road and the JVLR via Powai. Three Metro lines will be converging around Kanjurmarg station in the next few years.

The Pink Line 6 has a station at the Kanjurmarg junction. It links the eastern and western suburbs via Powai as it passes through the entire Kanjurmarg-Powai-Lokhandwala area. The Green Line 4 between Wadala and Thane intersects Line 6 at Kanjurmarg junction while the underground Aqua Line 3 also intersects Line 6 near SEEPZ close by.