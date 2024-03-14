Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai North south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Linkway to boost pedestrian connectivity from JVLR, LBS Road to Kanjurmarg East and beyond

Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg

The Kanjurmarg Linkway, which is about 140 metres long and four metres wide

Listen to this article
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Kanjurmarg station’s crowd-busting north-south connector was finally opened on Monday
  2. It promises to boost pedestrian connectivity
  3. Pedestrians will now be able to cross the station without entering the platform

Kanjurmarg station’s crowd-busting north-south connector was finally opened to the public on Monday. It promises to boost pedestrian connectivity from the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and the arterial LBS Road to Kanjurmarg East and beyond. Pedestrians will now be able to cross the station without entering the platform.


A senior official from the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) said, “Under trespass control works of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III, the Kanjurmarg Linkway connecting the Kalyan-end foot overbridge with the eastside walkway and CSMT-end foot overbridge was completed by MRVC and it was opened for the public on March 11.”



“The connector is about 140 metres long, four metres wide and was built at a cost of Rs 5 crore. Work on the connector started in April 2023 and it was completed on March 11, 2024,” he added. The connector at the station was proposed a few years ago to link all bridges to reduce non-travellers on the platform. It will also help commuters to access elevated ticket booking offices before entering the station premises.

The Powai-Kanjurmarg-MIDC axis has been witnessing steady growth over the past few years with growing office spaces and residential complexes. The average number of daily passengers at the small but strategic Kanjurmarg station has already reached 1,00,558.

Kanjurmarg is the next intermodal hub of multiple Metro lines, suburban railway and key bus stops, besides being a junction on the Eastern Express Highway, LBS Road and the JVLR via Powai. Three Metro lines will be converging around Kanjurmarg station in the next few years.

The Pink Line 6 has a station at the Kanjurmarg junction. It links the eastern and western suburbs via Powai as it passes through the entire Kanjurmarg-Powai-Lokhandwala area. The Green Line 4 between Wadala and Thane intersects Line 6 at Kanjurmarg junction while the underground Aqua Line 3 also intersects Line 6 near SEEPZ close by.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kanjurmarg jogeshwari vikhroli brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK