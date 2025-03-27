East-West connector project taking shape after three-decade delay might cause bottleneck at both ends. Although the bridge was marked in the 1991 Development Plan, the BMC came up with a plan to construct the bridge only in 2016, with a budget of R99.98 crore for a 400-metre structure, including a 99-metre girder over the railway tracks

Vidyavihar bridge on the west side. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The much-awaited Vidyavihar East-West connector, a 34-year-old dream for locals, has faced hurdles from the start, and even after nearing completion, new challenges threaten to create bottlenecks. On the west side, congestion is expected at Nathani Road (Kurla-Ghatkopar Road), while on the east, traffic could choke at Sindhu Wadi Junction on MG Road (Ghatkopar-Mahul Road).

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the project is estimated to be completed by March 2026. Although this east-west connector was marked in the 1991 Development Plan, motorists and Ghatkopar residents now fear potential traffic snarls.

Cost escalation

Although the bridge was marked in the 1991 Development Plan, the BMC came up with a plan to construct the bridge only in 2016, with a budget of R99.98 crore for a 400-metre structure, including a 99-metre girder over the railway tracks. However, after railway authorities modified the design, costs increased to Rs 108 crore. Later, the civic body extended the bridge length to 613 metres and the girder to 120 metres, pushing the total cost to Rs 178.93 crore. The project was finally commissioned in March 2018.

The Vidyavihar connector’s girder over the railway track, at 120 metres, is the longest of its kind, with no supporting pillars on the track. The first girder was launched in May 2023 and the second in November 2023.

Delays and roadblocks

Initially set for completion by mid-2022, the project was delayed due to the pandemic and design modifications over the railway tracks. The latest deadline was set for late 2024, but issues with land acquisition in Vidyavihar East have caused further delays. The BMC now expects completion by mid-2025, but with 60 structures still needing removal on the west side, the timeline could stretch to March 2026.

BMC’s stand

A senior BMC official stated that the bridge’s landing point has already been widened to accommodate traffic. “Vehicles heading east will disperse before Sindhu Wadi Junction, and we are working on solutions for the junction itself. This bridge will serve as an alternative to the Ghatkopar-Haveli bridge and the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road,” the official said.

2016

Year BMC came up with a plan to construct the bridge

Residents speak out

Sachin Manjrekar, Ghatkopar East resident

“While it will ease congestion on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and Ghatkopar-Haveli bridge, it will also create new bottlenecks at Vidyavihar East and West, BMC must address these potential bottlenecks before opening the bridge.”

Ramesh Parikh, Sindhu Wadi resident

“Although the road at Vidyavihar station has been widened, it narrows again after the Rajawadi Hospital turn. The junction is congested, and opening the bridge will makes things worse. The BMC must find a solution before allowing traffic.”





Kamlesh Kapasi, Ghatkopar East resident

“The problem isn’t just narrow roads; hawkers and double parking on MG Road make things worse. The BMC needs a permanent solution for widening this stretch.”