The court had earlier remanded Ghule in CID custody till January 31

Sudarshan Ghule, an accused in Beed sarpanch murder has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, by a local court on Friday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Ghule was presented before Beed's Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court through video conference. The court had earlier remanded him in CID custody till January 31.

Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was kidnapped, tortured, and killed on December 9, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm in Beed. Police registered murder and extortion cases.

Seven individuals have been arrested in the murder case. Walmik Karad, a close associate of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was arrested in the extortion case.

The court had on January 27 sent Ghule to CID custody for five days, as the investigation team wanted to probe the digital data and seized mobile phones., PTI reported.

Beed sarpanch murder: Munde questions people, asks "Is my resignation more important than justice for family"

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire over Beed sarpanch murder on Friday claimed that the issue was being politicised and questioned if his resignation was more important than ensuring justice for the victim's family, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Munde's statement comes after Namdev Shastri, a spiritual leader of the Vanjari community to which he belongs, voiced support for the NCP leader.

Shastri, the head of Bhagwangad Sansthan, said Munde was not someone who lived on extortion money.

Leaders of the opposition parties in the state have been demanding the minister's resignation following the arrest of his close associate Walmik Karad in an extortion case linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last month, PTI reported.

Deshmukh was kidnapped, tortured and killed on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm in Beed district.

Karad was arrested in the extortion case and is currently in judicial custody, PTI cited.

Munde currently holds the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet.

Shastri said, "The murder was the issue of a village, but it has disturbed the social environment. Munde is not someone who lives on extortion money, and a media trial has been on against him for the last 53 days."

Speaking to PTI reporters later, Munde said, "The media has targeted me since the murder, but I have not uttered a single word about it. I did not speak to Namdev Shashtri about politics, but my conversation with him was on religious matters."



(With PTI inputs)