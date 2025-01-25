Karad, an accused in the extortion case linked to the killing and a close aide of NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde, is in jail at present

File pic

Listen to this article Beed Sarpanch murder: Attach Walmik Karad's properties to ensure he doesn't transfer them, says BJP leader x 00:00

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the murder of Beed Sarpanch murder case must attach the properties of Walmik Karad to prevent him from transferring them to his aides, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suresh Dhas stated on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karad, who is a key suspect in the extortion case related to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh and a close associate of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Dhananjay Munde, is currently in jail.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion attempt against an energy company running a windmill project in the area.

"The people of Maharashtra will rest only after the killers are hanged," Dhas declared at a protest rally held at Azad Maidan against the Beed Sarpanch murder and the custodial death of Parbhani youth Somnath Suryavanshi.

According to news agency PTI, Dhas also pointed out that Beed resident Mahadev Munde had been murdered 15 months ago, but his killers remain at large.

"How can Bhaskar Kendre, a police officer, be posted in Parli for the last 15 years? The police in Beed are under political pressure. The SIT must ensure that Karad’s properties are attached so he cannot transfer them to his aides," Dhas said.

Munde, the NCP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Parli, has faced criticism from both his ruling alliance colleagues and the opposition owing to his alleged connections with Karad.

On Thursday, Karad had been admitted to a hospital in Beed after complaining of stomach pain, PTI reported.

This comes after a Beed court on Wednesday remanded Karad in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the extortion case related to the sarpanch's murder.

"After being taken to jail in Beed, Karad complained of stomach pain. The jail administration sent a letter to medical authorities at Beed Civil Hospital last night. A team of doctors examined him in jail and prescribed some medication," a senior hospital official informed PTI.

Earlier on Wednesday, an official reported that Karad had been suffering from a cough, cold, and fever, and was taken to the government hospital for a check-up, but his vital signs were stable.

While the court remanded Karad in judicial custody, Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of the Beed sarpanch, on Wednesday said no accused in the case should be granted bail, as they had created an "atmosphere of terror".

(With PTI inputs)