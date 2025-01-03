BJP MLA Suresh Dhas raises concerns over the dominance of officials from one community in Beed's administration, alleging it creates a sense of exclusion among other communities.

File Pic

Listen to this article BJP MLA Suresh Dhas claims officials from one community dominate Beed administration x 00:00

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has raised concerns over the dominance of officials from one community in Maharashtra's Beed district administration, alleging that it has led to a feeling of exclusion among other communities. Dhas, while refraining from naming any specific community, suggested that the overrepresentation of officials from a single community in key government positions has caused a lack of equitable distribution in Beed’s administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Dhas emphasised that the government should adhere to a fair structure when it comes to appointing officials to various posts. He pointed out that the concentration of officials from one community at the helm of affairs in Beed is a violation of this structure and undermines the diversity expected within the government.

The BJP MLA’s remarks come in the wake of the recent murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. While Deshmukh was from the Maratha community, the accused in the murder case are reportedly from the Vanjari community. This has added further layers of complexity to the situation, with accusations and tensions continuing to simmer in the region.

When asked about opposition leaders calling for the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Dhananjay Munde over alleged links between his aide, Walmik Karad, and an extortion case tied to Deshmukh's murder, Dhas clarified that he had never called for Munde's resignation nor had he mentioned his name in relation to the case. Dhas added that his focus was solely on addressing the broader issues surrounding the situation.

In a formal move, Dhas also informed the press that he had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the removal of the public prosecutor in Beed. The prosecutor reportedly refused to represent the state in court after Karad’s arrest on December 31, 2023.

Dhas further expressed concerns about the accused in the murder and extortion cases potentially influencing the investigation if held in Beed district. He demanded that the suspects be transferred to either Harsul jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district or Nashik jail to ensure a fair investigation.

Regarding allegations made by Bajrang Sonawane, an NCP (SP) MP from Beed, that Karad was seen at Munde's Beed office the day after an extortion case was filed, Dhas stated that he had no knowledge of the claim. However, Dhas insisted that if the allegation were proven true, the minister could not remain in office.

(With inputs from PTI)