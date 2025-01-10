The former Maharashtra Minister, was speaking at a press conference along with Rajesaheb Deshmukh, the NCP (SP) candidate who lost to Munde from Parli in Beed district

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday alleged that 201 of the 386 polling booths in Parli, the constituency of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, were "captured" in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, which took place in November.

Awhad, a former state minister, was speaking at a press conference along with Rajesaheb Deshmukh, the NCP (SP) candidate who lost to Munde from Parli in Beed district, news agency PTI reported.

The law-and-order situation in the central Maharashtra district is in news after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last month created a huge political row.

After the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, it was noticed that 122 of 386 booths in the district were very sensitive, and the Bombay High Court had directed that extra security be provided at these booths, said Awhad, adding that the district collector, superintendent of police and the Election Commission should have abided by the court order.

"But nothing happened. Two-hundred-and-one booths were attacked and captured, including the 122 very sensitive ones where no security was provided," he alleged.

According to Deshmukh, there were many instances in Parli during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 where voters had their fingers inked without having cast a vote, PTI reported.

"The voter comes to the booth, he has to show his Aadhaar card, his finger is inked, and he is asked to go, not to cast his vote. Only one person votes in the booth. CCTV cameras have no connection [to the main control room]," he alleged.

The police in Beed were hand in glove with anti-social elements, Deshmukh said, claiming that a false case of assaulting a poll official was registered against his son.

"There is no rule of law in Beed district," he added.

This situation was prevailing ever since Munde became guardian minister of the district during the last government, he further claimed.

Awhad demanded an investigation against the then collector and superintendent of police when alleged booth capturing took place, PTI reported.

While Munde polled 1,94,889 votes, 75 per cent of the total, in Parli, Deshmukh stood second with 54,665 votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

The opposition has been demanding Munde's resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to last month's brutal murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

