Activist Anjali Damania has accused Maharashtra's agriculture department of inflating prices in procurement, leading to an Rs 88 crore scam during Dhananjay Munde’s tenure as agriculture minister

Activist Anjali Damania has levelled serious allegations of an Rs 88 crore scam involving the Maharashtra agriculture department, claiming financial irregularities during the tenure of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition government.

Damania's accusations centre on the department's violation of the Union government's 2016 directive to transfer funds directly to farmers' bank accounts under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. Despite this directive, Damania alleges that the department purchased equipment and fertilisers for farmers at inflated rates, rather than disbursing funds directly as mandated.

According to PTI, Damania presented documents at a press conference to back her claims, alleging that the scheme-related funds were improperly handled. She referenced a government resolution (GR) dated September 12, 2018, which stipulated that funds related to DBT should be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts, with exceptions made for entities like Mahabeej, KVK, and MAIDC, which produce their own goods. However, Damania claims these provisions were ignored.

The activist also pointed to the issuance of a new GR on March 12, 2024, just before the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect. This resolution appointed the agriculture commissioner as the controlling officer for purchasing agricultural inputs, which Damania argues was in direct contradiction to the guidelines established for DBT.

Damania further alleged that when agriculture commissioner Pravin Gedam raised concerns about these irregularities on March 15, 2024, the then minister Munde insisted that the purchases proceed, despite warnings. Gedam’s comments were not immediately available.

In a statement, Damania accused Munde of attempting to bypass the DBT system by authorising the procurement of agricultural items without the necessary approval from a committee comprising the chief secretary, finance secretary, and planning secretary. These items, including nano urea, nano DAP, battery sprayers, metaldehyde, and cotton bags, were allegedly purchased at inflated rates, resulting in significant losses to the state exchequer.

As per PTI reports, Damania provided specific examples of inflated prices. Nano urea, typically available in the market for Rs 92 per 500-millilitre bottle, was allegedly purchased by the agriculture department for Rs 220 per bottle, with nearly 2 million bottles procured. Similarly, nano DAP was allegedly bought for Rs 590 per bottle, despite the market price being Rs 269. Battery sprayers were procured at Rs 3,425 per piece, while the market price was Rs 2,496.

The allegations come at a time when Munde, currently serving as the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, is already facing criticism over the arrest of his aide, Walmik Karad, in connection with an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat, speaking to reporters, stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would take notice of the allegations and order an inquiry. However, he noted that the matter of Munde’s resignation would be up to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP.

