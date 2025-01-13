Breaking News
Retail inflation eases to 4-mth low of 5.22 per cent

Retail inflation eases to 4-mth low of 5.22 per cent

Updated on: 14 January,2025 09:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Retail inflation slowed to a four-month low of 5.22 per cent in December compared to 5.48 per cent in November, mainly due to easing of prices in food basket, according to government data released on Monday.


The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.48 per cent in November and 5.69 per cent in December 2023.


According to CPI data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket reduced to 8.39 per cent in December. It was 9.04 per cent in November and 9.53 per cent in December 2023.


"The CPI (General) and food inflation in December 2024 is the lowest in the last four months," the NSO said. Last month, the RBI raised the inflation projection for the current fiscal year to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent. 

inflation indian economy india India news national news

