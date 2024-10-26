Aarush, Vritika clinch boys, girls U-14 tennis titles

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 October,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Aadvik seemed to be cruising at the start as he ran into a 4-1 lead in the one-set encounter.

Aarush Khanna and Girls U-14 winner Vritika Shah. Pics/Atul Kamble

Aarush Khanna of Nita Mukesh Ambani International (Bandra) beat his twin brother Aadvik Khanna 9-7 in a thrilling final to win the boys U-14 title of the MSSA inter-school lawn tennis tournament at Bombay Gymkhana on Friday.


Aadvik seemed to be cruising at the start as he ran into a 4-1 lead in the one-set encounter. However, Aarush, who is elder to Aadvik by a minute, fought back well to tie things at 4-4. Aadvik once again had the advantage with three championship points in hand, but faltered and Aarush took the match into the tie-break. 


It was the same story here too with Aadvik taking the lead at 5-2 before Aarush drew level at 5-5 and then 7-7. Eventually, a couple of cool drop shots in the end sealed the tie in Aarush’s favour. “I was not expecting this win. Last night, we were discussing who will win this final and couldn’t come to a conclusion. I’m happy to be the champion,” Aarush told mid-day. In the girls U-14 final, Vritika Shah of Bombay Scottish (Mahim) emerged champion, beating Maitrie Sharma of Juggilal Podar Academy 6-1.

MSSA bombay gymkhana sports news tennis news

