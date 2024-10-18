Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chahat Reya enter U 12 tennis final

Chahat, Reya enter U-12 tennis final

Updated on: 18 October,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

In the other semi-final, Reya Shetty of Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) comfortably beat Leah Kothari of Cathedral and John Connon 3-0

Chahat Thakur at Bombay Gymkhana; (right) Reya Shetty. Pics/Atul Kamble

Chahat Thakur of Hansraj Morarji Public School (Andheri) stormed into the girls U-12 final of the MSSA inter-school lawn tennis tournament, beating Vrrisha Chatwani of Billabong High International School (Andheri) 7-2 via tie-breaker at the Bombay Gymkhana’s tennis courts on Wednesday.


It was a close encounter between Chahat and Vrrisha as both knew each other’s game well since they play at the same academy. After the best-of-five affair was locked 2-2, Vrrisha took a 2-0 lead in the tie-breaker before Chahat rallied to a 7-2 victory thanks to her strong backhand and some accurately placed forehand shots.


In the other semi-final, Reya Shetty of Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) comfortably beat Leah Kothari of Cathedral and John Connon 3-0. 


Also Read: Tennis twins on top!

In the U-10 girls semi-finals at MSSA’s tennis courts in Azad Maidan, Saanvi Dhatrak of Prime Academy ICSC pipped Airene Shaikh of Podar International 7-5 via the tie-breaker. After both girls won two games each, the tie-breaker was employed. 

Here too things were neck-and-neck at 5-5 before Saanvi hit two crisp winners to enter the final. Reya Mehta of Aditya Birla World Academy beat Aana Chheda of Methibai Devraj Gundecha 3-0 in the other semi-final.

