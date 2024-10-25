Passenger claims no announcements were made, WR divisional officials claim commuters were notified

Churchgate railway station, where the train eventually halted. FILE PIC

Listen to this article Mumbai local train updates: AC slow train skips regular halts after Mumbai Central x 00:00

Some Western Railway (WR) commuters on Friday complained about a Borivli-Churchgate local train skipping regular halts between Mumbai Central and Churchgate stations. Railway officials, however, said announcements were made as per protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was travelling by the 1.54 pm Borivli-Churchgate train and was supposed to get down at Marine Lines. It was my regular train, which halts at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. But on Friday, after Mumbai Central, the train directly halted at Churchgate, skipping Grant Road, Charni Road and Marine Lines stations,” said passenger Rajiv Singal.

“There were no announcements inside the train. I went to the motormen lobby and confronted the train manager, Babban Kumar, of this AC local at Churchgate, but he told me he had made announcements at Mumbai Central. I can vouch that no announcement was heard inside the train. I later called up the senior operations manager and complained about it, who said he was not aware of the issue,” Singal added.

WR divisional officials said that the AC train has been facing snags, but proper announcements were made in three languages by the train manager and partial updates about the halt pattern of the train were also provided on the official app Yatri.