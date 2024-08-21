All Up and Down local trains have been running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule due to a point failure," an official said

Commuters traveling on the Western Railway line through Churchgate station on Wednesday experienced delays in services due to a point failure.

"All Up and Down local trains have been running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule due to a point failure," an official said, while sharing the Mumbai local train updates.

The point failure has disrupted the normal flow of trains, affecting several passengers.

The railway authorities are actively working to resolve the issue and restore normal service as quickly as possible, the officials said.

City’s longest rail-roko in recent history

Meanwhile, Badlapur residents on Tuesday occupied railway tracks in a protest lasting nearly nine hours against the alleged sexual assault of two toddlers at a local school. This was the first time in recent memory that such a large disruption occurred over a non-railway issue. The protesters began occupying the tracks at 10.10 am and the line was given clearance at 6.15 pm after all the protesters were removed by 5.50 pm.

Railway officials said due to the public agitation at Badlapur, local train services were affected between Ambernath and Karjat on both the Up and Down lines. Services beyond Ambernath remained shut leading to the cancellation of nearly 42 services till 5 pm and the diversion of 24 mail express trains via the Panvel-Karjat route. The Kolhapur-bound Koyna Express was reversed from Badlapur, back to Thane and taken out of Mumbai via the Diva, Panvel and Karjat route. Additional state transport buses were arranged for passengers.

A Central Railway spokesperson said, “Till 7 pm, approximately 24 mail express trains were diverted and the Koyna Express has been rerouted from near Badlapur back to Kalyan and then towards Karjat via Diva and Panvel. About 42 local trains were partially cancelled between Ambernath and Karjat and Khopoli. Services from CSMT to Ambernath and towards Kasara are running normally.

We have requested help from various state transportation agencies as we needed approximately 100 buses to cater to passengers travelling between Kalyan and Karjat. Till now, approximately 55 buses have already been pressed into service for the convenience of passengers.” Sources said a state transport bus was also damaged in the process.