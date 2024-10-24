Neeraj Chopra pleas to lay down Mondotrack in Patiala

The track events at the Paris Olympics and the Diamond League finale in Brussels were held on this track, which has been hailed by several top international stars

Neeraj Chopra

In a meeting to discuss the draft of the National Sports Governance Bill on Wednesday, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had an additional plea for the government — to fast-track the process of laying down the currently in-vogue ‘Mondotrack’ at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala.

Mondotrack is a new surface being used for track events and it is believed to enhance performance and reduce the chance of injury. The track events at the Paris Olympics and the Diamond League finale in Brussels were held on this track, which has been hailed by several top international stars.

“Neeraj attended the discussion virtually and said that he had been speaking about a Mondotrack at Patiala since 2018-19; facilities at the grassroots was another thing,” he said.

